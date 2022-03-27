BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple streets in the Government Center and North End area will be closed as engineers and officials investigate the partial collapse at the Government Center parking garage that killed a construction worker Saturday.

Surface Road between New Chardon Street and Sudbury Street is closed to motorists. Traffic will be diverted from North Washington Street to New Chardon Street or to the Southeast Expressway.

Congress Street had been closed in both directions but it was reopened to traffic on Monday morning.

Police said the street closures and detours will remain in effect until further notice.

