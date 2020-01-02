Police: Somerset palm reader convinced client her daughter was possessed by demon, bilked her out of $70K

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A palm reader in Somerset convinced a client that her daughter was possessed by a demon and tricked her into donating more than $70,000 to help pay for items needed to banish the spirit, officials said.

Tracey Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, was arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court on charges including six counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, larceny over $1,200, and intimidation of a witness, according to the Somerset Police Department.

Milanovich, the operator of Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader on County Street, convinced the victim that her daughter was possessed by a demon, and that cash and household items were needed to free her daughter of the evil spirit, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation into Milanovich on Dec. 17, 2019, after the victim claimed she was tricked into handing over large sums of money. She was arrested on Dec. 27.

Milanovich was found to have stolen about $71,000, police said. The victim is said to have also purchased towels and bedding.

She is due back in court at a later date.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Milanovich is asked to contact Somerset police at 508-679-2138.

