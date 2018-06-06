EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man allegedly caught with more than 300 Xanax bars, eight balls of cocaine and a firearm Wednesday morning in Everett is facing several charges.

John Raymond, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with defaced serial numbers, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of class E substance – Xanax – with intent to distribute, illegal possession of class B cocaine and a stop sign violation.

Officers who just cleared an unruly group on Broadway and Summer streets observed a silver BMW involved in a “be on the lookout” alert for possibly containing a firearm.

The car was stopped for a moving traffic violation. Officers frisked the Raymond, who was driving, and allegedly found a knife and a large amount of cash on him.

A search of the BMW revealed an 8 ball of cocaine, 349 whole Xanax bars, 28 broken Xanax bars, and a .40 caliber Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with a defaced serial number and three rounds of ammunition, police said.

Raymond has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

