Police: Somerville man set off illegal fireworks near MBTA station, tried to run from officers

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man was arrested after he set off illegal fireworks at an MBTA station and then tried to run from police on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man setting off fireworks near Sullivan Square station around 4:20 p.m. encountered 34-year-old Charles Sally, who had Roman candles “protruding from his person,” according to the Transit Police Department.

After police took possession of the fireworks, narcotics, and a double-edged knife, Sally allegedly fled the scene and led officers on a foot chase that ultimately came to an end on Spice Street in Charlestown.

Police later learned that Sally was wanted on a warrant out of Wrentham District Court on a charge of witness intimidation.

Sally was booked on charges including possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of illegal fireworks, and possession of a controlled substance.

It’s not clear when he will be called to court.

