Police: Somerville woman arrested for DUI after Pelham, NH crash

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Somerville woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed her vehicle while driving under the influence in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a crash involving a telephone pole at the intersection of Atwood Road and Fletcher Drive just after 1:30 a.m. found a silver Honda Civic driven by Jeanette Chavarin, 36, with significant front end damage, officials said.

An investigation determined that Chavarin was driving east on Atwood Road when she went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole, according to police.

Officers determined that Chavarin was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. She was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and criminal mischief, officials said.

Chavarin will be arraigned in Salem District Court on March 22.

