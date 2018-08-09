Police: Somerville woman confesses to abandoning 3 kittens in city

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville woman who allegedly confessed to abandoning three kittens in the city is now facing animal cruelty charges.

The MSPCA Adoption Center in Boston contacted Somerville Animal Control about a woman living on Aldrich Street who turned in an adult female cat and her five-week-old kitten for adoption.

Detectives discovered that the woman’s house was in close proximity to where other kittens had recently been abandoned, Somerville police said.

Police say when Det. Paul Duffy went to interview the woman later that evening, she immediately confessed to abandoning a kitten in April and two others last week.

She allegedly told Duffy that the kittens were feral and that she monitored the shoe boxes that she left them in from afar to make sure they were found.

Somerville police thanked 7News reporter Jonathan Hall for insisting that the alleged incident was not a hoax and for putting one of the two Good Samaritans who took the kittens in touch with police.

In a statement, Somerville police said, “Without their collective help, the Department could not have solved this case.”

