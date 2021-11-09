(WHDH) — A man was arrested for firing a gun at his father after he brought home the wrong order of chicken wings, authorities said.

Alika Unga Suliafu, of Davis County, Utah, is facing charges including felony attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm, KSTU-TV reported.

Suliafu became agitated in late October when he learned his father had returned home with a type of chicken wings that he did not like, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

An argument between the two reportedly escalated, prompting Suliafu to leave the room to retrieve a firearm and point it at his father, who begged him not to shoot.

Suliafu then pulled the trigger but his father was able to duck out of the way of the bullet, police said in the documents. The bullet pierced the wall of a neighboring apartment and became lodged in a dishwasher.

The father then reportedly grabbed Suliafu in an attempt to wrestle the gun away from him, causing his son two fire two more stray shots into the ceiling.

Responding officers noted that Suliafu’s father was suffering from injuries consistent with his description of the incident.

Suliafu is being held without bond.

