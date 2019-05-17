COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother already facing a murder charge for abandoning her baby daughter in 1990 is now charged with dumping the body of her infant son nearly a year earlier.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said the baby boy’s body was found in a trash bag in April 1989.

Prosecutors decided to charge 53-year-old Brook Graham with desecration of human remains and unlawful neglect of a child because the medical examiner in 1989 couldn’t determine if the baby was born alive.

Authorities say Graham was charged in April with killing a baby girl, putting her in a box and leaving her in a field.

Flood said in a statement that DNA tests show the babies had the same mother and father.

Graham’s lawyer didn’t answer an email seeking comment.

