Police: South End break-in suspect caught red-handed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man accused of breaking into homes in the South End was caught by police after a brief foot chase Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a man climbing through a first-floor window of a home on Blackwood Street spoke with witnesses who provided them with cellphone photos of a suspect, according to a post on the department’s website.

When they spotted a man walking in the area that matched the suspect description, police say he took off on foot and was later arrested in the area of Saint Boltoph Street.

As he was being questioned, police say they were approached by a witness who had video of the same suspect removing items from another building several hours beforehand.

Alexis Rodriguez-Perez, 27, was allegedly found to be in possession of four stolen laptops and other items and was arrested on charges of breaking and entering during the daytime and buying/receiving/concealing stolen property.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)