Police: Speed a factor in deadly Maine crash

WELLS, Maine (WHDH) — Investigators believe speed was a factor in a deadly crash in Maine Tuesday morning, state police said.

Troopers closed one travel lane while they investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash that sent a car off the turnpike in Wells and into the woods, according to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash.

The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of their names have been released. State police say neither are believed to be Maine residents.

In their post, state police wrote, “Initial indications are speed is a factor as the car struck the median guardrail and then crossed the northbound lanes and slammed into a group of trees off the breakdown lane.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)