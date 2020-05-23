Police: Speeding motorcyclist transporting cocaine arrested after attempting wheelie in front of cops, crashing

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug and driving charges after fleeing police following a motorcycle crash in Bridgewater Friday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Pleasant Street at 7:30 p.m. saw two motorcycles driving recklessly at 80 mph, police said. The motorcyclists allegedly kept driving when officers tried to stop them, and one attempted to perform a wheelie and crashed into a mailbox.

After the crash, the driver ran into the woods and discarded a backpack, police said. After police caught the man and began treating serious injuries, they allegedly found multiple bags of cocaine in the backpack.

Lucas Guimaraes, 24, of Pembroke was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and speeding. He was issued a summons to Brockton District Court at a later date.

