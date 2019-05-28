Police: Speeding motorist ejected from car in Memorial Day crash that shut down I-93 in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man was speeding and driving erratically on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire before he lost control, crashed, and was thrown from his car on Memorial Day, leaving travelers stuck in standstill traffic as they returned home after the long holiday weekend.

Troopers responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 1 around 6:30 p.m. found a 21-year-old man on the ground, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released, lost control while changing lanes, skidded into the breakdown lane, and struck the guardrail. After he was ejected on impact, his car bounced back into the roadway, hit a Toyota Sienna, and came to rest in the middle travel lane.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The driver of the Sienna, a 56-year-old woman from Dracut, along with her elderly parents, were also taken from the scene to be evaluated.

The highway was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to clear debris and damaged car parts that were scattered across all travel lanes.

Some people could be seen sitting outside of their vehicles as they waited for the highway to be reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact trooper Corey Patterson at 603-223-6193.

An investigation is ongoing.

