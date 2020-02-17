Police: Spray-painters caught pink-handed in Chinatown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after being caught with pink spraypaint by graffiti in Chinatown Sunday, Boston police said.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at 10 Oxford St. at midnight found a masked person spray-painting the wall of the building and another person with pink paint on her hands, police said. The other suspect allegedly had a backpack across his chest containing four additional cans of spray paint.

Jun Jie Li, 18, of Randolph was charged with damaging property with graffiti and a 17-year-old female suspect was issued a summons for damaging property with graffiti. Li will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

