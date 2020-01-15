Police: Springfield man allegedly abducted girl for ‘nefarious reasons’

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Springfield man is set to face a judge after police say he abducted an 11-year-old girl on her way home from school for “nefarious reasons.”

Miguel Rodrigues will be facing charges in connection to the abduction of Charlotte Moccia after state troopers responding to numerous reports from drivers who spotted the suspect’s vehicle safely recovered the girl on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge.

Rodrigues is said to be a stranger to Moccia and her family though Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said he is known to police.

He lives about half a mile away from the Moccia household.

“The deputies and I have all been here 30, 40 years and this is — thank God– a rare occurrence.” ‘We know how badly this could have ended up and he was evil and he had her for nefarious reasons.”

Julius Kenny and his wife witnessed the alleged abduction and called police immediately after the car took off.

“I heard her hollering, ‘Help, Help,” Kenney said. “It looked like a male from the other side. He was bent over and I heard her screaming and hollering. He threw her in the back,”

Hours later, it was a race against time to find Charlotte.

“It was a matter of finding him quickly and not giving him time,” Clapprood said during a news conference. “The biggest factor in this was the tips from the public. People were out looking for this car, it was amazing. Civilians spotted this car and helped us out immensely.”

A white or light-skinned woman was originally said to be behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle, though it’s unclear whether police are searching for her.

In surveillance footage captured on Tuesday, Charlotte is seen walking home and the blue Honda Civic later wanted in her abduction is seen following behind her at a distance.

So far, it is not clear what exactly he will be charged with or when he will appear in court.

