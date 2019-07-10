Police: Springfield man caught with ‘ghost gun,’ heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a raft of drug and weapons charges after state police say he was caught with an array of illegal narcotics, a loaded “ghost gun” and nearly $10,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Springfield on Tuesday.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit stopped a BMW on Oak Street after noticing the driver, later identified as Jonathan Casiano, 33, texting while he was driving, according to state police.

Casiano was arrested after a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered loaded semi-automatic handgun that had a high-capacity magazine and no markings or serial numbers on the frame or the slide, making it a weapon commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” which are not legally manufactured and cannot be traced.

State police say they also found 74 grams of crack cocaine, 810 baggies of heroin, 486 Oxycodone pills, 67 Gabapentin tablets, 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 Adderall tablets, $9,880 in cash, two electronic scales with powder residue on them, and three cellphones.

He was ordered held pending his arraignment in Springfield District Court on charges of unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card, possessing a high-capacity magazine, committing a firearm offense while having three prior drug offenses, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, and several counts of trafficking Class A and B drugs.

