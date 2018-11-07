Police: Springfield man stole U-haul, tried running down officers

A Springfield man led police on a wild chase Wednesday, driving a stolen U-haul truck and allegedly trying to run down police officers, police say.

Auburn police requested assistance with a pursuit of a stolen U-haul truck about 5:39 p.m. that tried to run down several of their officers, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

A state trooper assisted three Auburn cruisers in the pursuit on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound, which went from Auburn to Millbury to Worcester to Oxford and Charlton, police say.

Two troopers successfully deployed stingers ahead of the fleeing vehicle and were able to disable it.

Police say the suspect ran across the Turnpike to the eastbound side and was captured at the Charlton Service Plaza on that side.

Sean McKenzie, 28, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle after prior suspension for operating under the influence, operating recklessly to endanger, using a motor vehicle without authority, receiving stolen property over $250, failure to stop for police, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and Mass Pike motor vehicle violations.

The incident remains under investigation.

