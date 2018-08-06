Police: Squatters arrested after guns, safe full of drugs found in apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman and two men are facing charges after police say they were found squatting in an apartment in with a large number of drugs and a loaded gun.

Officers responding to 235 Agnes Street for a criminal trespass call about 8:20 a.m. Friday were told by a building manager that people may have been “squatting” inside of the apartment which should have been vacant.

When officers opened the door to an apartment belonging to someone who had recently passed away, police say they found the decedent’s caretaker, William Fitzpatrick, 35, sitting at a table.

Edwin Guzman, 36, and Angerlina Fournier, 26, both of Manchester, where later found in a bedroom, along with a loaded .40 caliber handgun on a nightstand and an open safe filled with crack cocaine, according to police.

A sweep of the apartment yielded 217 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $7,500 and 73 grams of crack cocaine, which police estimate to have a street value of $8,000.

All three suspects were arrested on criminal trespassing charges. Fournier was charged with possession of a controlled drug after officers found heroin in her purse, police said. She was slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Guzman and Fitzpatrick were slated to be arraigned Monday in Circuit Court-Manchester.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)