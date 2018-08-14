Police: Squirrel tries to ‘carjack’ cruiser, flees scene

(WHDH) — Police in Florida say an officer was startled Monday when a squirrel tried to “carjack” his cruiser before fleeing the scene on foot.

An officer in Port Saint Lucie was parked outside a convenience store when a curious four-legged rodent jumped up on the squad car and started peering in at him.

“Squirrel tries to carjack PSLPD officer while he was parked in a convenience store parking lot. Squirrel got away after fleeing scene,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos of the alleged perpetrator have since been shared hundreds of times.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)