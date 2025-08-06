WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are focusing on a multi-family home on Fremont Street on Worcester as part of an hours-long police standoff.

As a result of the standoff, part of a Worcester neighborhood has been evacuated.

Police say a man in the home was speaking with negotiators earlier Wednesday afternoon following a domestic incident that took place Tuesday night.

Neighbors say investigators have been on scene since before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)