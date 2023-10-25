WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody Wednesday after an hourslong police standoff at a home in Weymouth, police said.

Weymouth police in a post on X around 3:30 p.m. said police were on scene on Putnam Street responding to a barricaded suspect. Police asked community members to stay away from the area.

Overhead, SKY7-HD spotted several armed law enforcement officers working on the scene with heavy equipment and armored vehicles.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., authorities were seen taking a person out of the home on a stretcher.

Police said the man was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated, adding that the man had taken drugs. The man is now facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Weymouth police said the incident started Wednesday afternoon when officers responded to a disturbance at a group home. There, they said, officers found a man wanted on three outstanding warrants. When officers tried to arrest the man, police said, he pointed a rifle at them. Officers immediately left the building, according to police, and called for backup.

While this situation played out, people who live in the Putnam Street area said they were shocked.

“It’s basically a quiet neighborhood,” said area resident Jean Paul LaPierre. “It’s a hard-working neighborhood. Everybody is working people, a lot of blue collers workers. It’s just really a tricky situation.”

A student at nearby Maria Weston Chapman Middle School said he knew something was wrong.

He said he was at an after-school club for soccer and said the school ended up calling his parents to pick him up.

“We didn’t know what happened,” the student, Alex Perira said. “They didn’t tell us. They just told us we couldn’t walk home.”

Weymouth police said the man arrested in this incident is expected to be arraigned once he is released from the hospital.

