BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An hourslong standoff in Boxboro came to an end Wednesday afternoon with one man in custody, officials said.

The standoff began at a residential building near 12 p.m. in the area of Hill Road. It ended after several hours moments before 4 p.m.

Boxboro police previously said there was an active police investigation in the area of 1195 Hill Road and asked members of the public to avoid the area and stay inside their homes.

As their response continued, authorities could be seen gathered with helmets, gas masks and long guns. A K9 was brought out to help search the area and a negotiator at one point could be heard speaking to someone inside the building via a speaker.

In an update near 4:30 p.m., a police spokesperson said a person had been arrested on a charge of domestic assault and battery. The scene was clear and the spokesperson said Hill Road had reopened. There were no injuries reported.

The spokesperson said Boxboro police were joined in this response by local fire crews, state police and emergency responders from Stow and Acton.

