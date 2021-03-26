Police: Standoff with armed robbery suspect in Quincy ended with officer-involved shooting

|

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff with an armed robbery suspect who stole a police cruiser ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quincy Friday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been identified as an adult male, was transported to a hospital by ambulance following the shooting, according to state police.

The suspect stole a police cruiser after an armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Rockland before leading police on a chase into Quincy, law enforcement sources said.

Multiple agencies surrounded the vehicle on Burgin Parkway near Exit 42 as a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The suspect was able to take off again in the cruiser but was soon stopped on Burgin Parkway by the BJ’s gas station.

He could be seen being wheeled into an ambulance at the scene.

State police said around 9:45 a.m. that the active situation was over and that there is no threat to the public.

The situation temporarily impacted Red Line and commuter rail service but the MBTA announced around 9:40 a.m. that shuttle buses were being phased out as service got back to normal.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending