Police: Stay away from bear seen in busy retail district

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a special visitor to a busy downtown area was likely looking for some last-minute food before a long winter’s sleep.

The black bear seen roaming Burlington’s retail district on Friday evening stunned patrons and employees of local businesses. Police say it disappeared without causing harm or property damage.

Local authorities warned people to stay away from the bear and take measures to avoid attracting it to their yards, including removing bird feeders and garbage.

Police believe the bear may live in a wooded area between Burlington and Lexington and will likely go into hibernation soon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)