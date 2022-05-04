CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire’s capital city are stepping up patrols following the deaths of a couple whose bodies were found in a wooded area in late April.

Autopsies determined that Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, died from multiple gunshot wounds and that their manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

The Reids left their home in an apartment complex on the afternoon of April 18 and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, officials said, and family and friends did not see or hear from them after that.

Their bodies were discovered on the evening of April 21 in the woods near the Broken Ground Trails. It’s not clear if the couple was targeted or attacked at random.

Concord police say officers will now use a pair of new ATVs to keep an eye on trails in the city. Officers will also patrol on bikes, on foot, and in cruisers.

An investigation remains ongoing.

