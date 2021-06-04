HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are increasing safety measures at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire ahead of the possible heat wave in store for this weekend.

A mobile command center equipped with several cameras was recently added to the beach following fights that broke out there a week and a half ago.

Newly-graduated high school students from New Hampshire and Massachusetts gathered peacefully at first before fighting broke out on the beach.

“I saw one fight and that was it,” said Kristen Statires, owner of nearby Stat’s Ice Cream. “Two guys started fighting and kids surrounded them.”

“What started off as kind of a small, fun party escalated. I think a lot of that was with some of the alcohol that was out that we didn’t see early on,” said Hampton, New Hampshire, Police Chief Dave Hobbs.

At one point, gloved boxing broke out, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Officers are also following social media very closely ahead of the weekend, according to Hobbs. He wants to ensure that everyone respects the beach and follows the rules.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)