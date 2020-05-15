TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sterling man accused of trafficking fentanyl is facing multiple charges after being found with drugs and weapons at a hotel in Tewksbury on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to the Holiday Inn on Highwood Drive for a well-being check on a person who appeared to be under the influence met with 35-year-old Christopher Olds, who was sent to a local hospital for an evaluation due to his intoxication, according to Tewksbury police.

An investigation resulted in the seizure of 63 grams of fentanyl, a knife, a pellet gun and other narcotics, police added.

Olds was placed into custody following his hospitalization and held on $7,500 cash bail pending his arraignment via teleconference on Friday.

He faces the charges of trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams, possession with the intent to distribute a Class B substance, (buprenorphine), possession of a dangerous weapon, (spring assisted switch blade knife) and possession of a class e substance, (alprazolam).

