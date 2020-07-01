Police: Stick-wielding road rage suspect assaulted driver after being flipped off in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A stick-wielding road rage suspect is facing criminal charges after he attacked the driver of a vehicle that cut in front of him as several passengers flipped him off in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, officials said.

Scott Paine, 51, of Lyndeborough, is slated to be arraigned next month in Merrimack Circuit Court on charges including stalking, criminal threatening, and simple assault, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation stemming from a road rage incident on Dunbarton Road around 7 p.m. conducted an investigation and learned that Paine began following the victim’s vehicle after he was allegedly cut off and given the middle finger by several passengers, police said.

When the victim eventually pulled over, police said she was approached by Paine, who was holding and waving a large stick in a threatening manner.

Paine then allegedly pushed the victim during a heated confrontation.

Panie fled the scene but later surrendered to the police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

