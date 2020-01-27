Police: Stolen car crashes into ditch in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are turning to the public for help searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car and then crashing it into a ditch over the weekend.

The stolen Toyota crashed into the ditch at the end of Southworth Court and sustained extensive front end damage, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who may have seen a person walking in the area is asked to contact police at 781-344-2424.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

