ATLANTA (WHDH) — A stolen car was left dangling off a retaining wall Tuesday afternoon as suspects fled and a woman sat inside injured, police said.

Officers conducted a routine plate check when they realized the SUV was stolen. They attempted to pull the car over but the driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase, police said.

The car, which reportedly reached speeds as high as 130 mph, crashed through a fence and went down a steep embankment. It then landed on its side, hanging over the edge of a busy highway ramp.

Officers found the injured woman still inside and took her to the hospital before placing her into police custody.

Atlanta police are looking for three men who were in the car and ran from the crash.

The car sustained damages, mostly to the driver’s side.

