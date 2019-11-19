Police: Stolen car in Connecticut recovered, 2 young girls inside found safe

HARTFORD, C.T. (WHDH) - A car stolen in Hartford, Connecticut has been recovered and the two young girls inside the vehicle are safe, police said.
A 2004 gray Honda Civic had been stolen in the area of Barbour and Capen streets, according to Hartford police.
An 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were reportedly inside the vehicle.
No additional information has been released.
