Police: Stolen car in Connecticut recovered, 2 young girls inside found safe

HARTFORD, C.T. (WHDH) - A car stolen in Hartford, Connecticut has been recovered and the two young girls inside the vehicle are safe, police said.

A 2004 gray Honda Civic had been stolen in the area of Barbour and Capen streets, according to Hartford police.

An 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were reportedly inside the vehicle.

No additional information has been released.

Update: Vehicle recovered in rear of 30 Gillett St. Children are SAFE. More information to follow — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019

BOLO- Stolen motor vehicle w/2 kids (girls)inside, ages 8 & 9. Stolen from Barbour St/Capen St. 2004 gray Honda Civic 4door. CT reg AN85294. Call 911 if seen. Please share! -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)