STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police said an animal control officer was mauled by a dog Sunday morning.

The officer was responding to a routine call and was attacked by the dog when the homeowner opened the door, police said.

The officer needed 30 stitches to his face and head. Police said residents should secure pets if first responders come to their homes.

