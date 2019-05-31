Police: Stoneham man caught with illegal weapons, including sawed-off shotgun

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham man is facing multiple firearms charges after police say they caught him with two illegal guns, including a sawed-off shotgun, during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Joshua McGann, 30, was arrested after officers conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Main Street and Montvale Avenue allegedly found him to be in possession of a fixed-blade knife in a holster, a smaller collapsible knife clipped to his waist, a loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his front pocket, and a sawed-off shotgun in a backpack.

McGann was slated to be arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court on charges of possessing a sawed-off shotgun, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

In a statement, Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said, “The officers involved in this arrest did an excellent job of identifying a wanted suspect and keeping a potentially dangerous situation under control. Thanks to their professionalism, two illegal firearms were removed from our streets.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)