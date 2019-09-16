Police: Stoneham man used cooler bag to record upskirt videos of teen girl

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham man who allegedly recorded upskirt videos of a 17-year-old girl at The Paper Store in Stoneham earlier this summer surrendered to police on Monday, officials said.

Jeffrey Evangelista, 53, was slated to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court on a charge of secret sexual surveillance, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

On June 6, the mother of the victim told officers that Evangelista had been following her daughter and a younger male around the store, police said.

After appearing to intentionally drop an item, Evangelista allegedly positioned a cooler bag that he was carrying near the victim’s feet in a position that enabled him to record a video up her dress.

“This was an excellent investigative effort by our officers, aided by the close cooperation of the Lynnfield Police Department, that led to today’s arrest,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre. “I am grateful for the thorough work of our detective division.”

Evangelista is also accused in alleged upskirting incidents at Whole Foods and The Paper Store in Lynnfield, according to the Daily Item.

