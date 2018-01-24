EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was tackled by police and arrested Tuesday at a convenience store in Everett after an employee said he tried to rob her.

The attempted robbery happened at Carranzas Market on Ferry Street.

The employee said the man pulled out a knife and she ran outside to a nearby restaurant for help. She found two police officers and they followed her back to the market.

The employee said when the suspect approached the cash register, he was tackled by the two officers.

She added that she is very shaken up but happy she was able to get help quickly.

Police said the man was carrying scissors. He is charged with two counts of armed robbery and expected to be arraigned in juvenile court.

