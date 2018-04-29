Stoughton man facing murder charge in fatal Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Stoughton man was arrested on a murder charge Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Revere man in January, Boston police said.

Jerion Moore was arrested on Stratton Street in Dorchester by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, officials said. Moore is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Roxbury District Court.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Whittier Street in Roxbury on Jan. 11 found Alexander Mervin, 22, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans hailed the officers who worked on the investigation.

“I want to commend and thank my Homicide Detectives for the hard work and driven dedication to justice that led to the arrest of the suspect in this case,” Evans said in a statement. “The long hours and meticulous attention to detail as it relates to homicide investigations can not be understated. Thanks to their work, a dangerous felon is behind bars and our community is safer as a result. More than anything else, it is my sincere hope that news of today’s arrest brings with it some small measure of comfort and closure to the family and friends of Alexander Mervin.”

