Police: Stranger overdosed in woman’s bathroom

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say first responders saved a stranger who overdosed in a woman’s bathroom.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports police and firefighters responded to the Portsmouth home Tuesday morning. Authorities say they found an unresponsive 37-year-old man who was suffering from what they believed was a drug overdose.

The opioid-overdose antidote naloxone was administered and the man became responsive. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police aren’t sure how the man entered the woman’s bathroom. An investigation continues.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)