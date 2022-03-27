BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple streets in the Government Center and North End area will be closed as engineers and officials investigate the partial collapse at the Government Center parking garage that killed a construction worker Saturday.

Police said the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Surface Road between New Chardon Street and Sudbury Street. Traffic will be diverted from North Washington Street to New Chardon Street or to the Southeast Expressway.

Congress Street traveling west will be closed at Sudbury Street to New Chardon Street.

Congress Street traveling east will be closed from New Chardon Street to Sudbury Street.

Police said the street closures and detours will remain in effect until further notice.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)