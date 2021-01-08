Police: Stronger batch of opioids, fentanyl causing rise in overdoses

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Police are warning the public about a stronger batch of opioids/fentanyl causing an uptick in overdoses in Wakefield and around the area.

“Often many street drugs contain fentanyl without the user’s knowledge. If you or your loved one is suffering from a substance use disorder, please be extra vigilant. We strongly urge people to not use opioids and to seek help,” Wakefield police said in a statement.

Residents are being asked to check on their loved ones frequently, and to call 911 if they suspect an overdose.

The department has also provided a list of contacts for those seeking assistance accessing detox or recovery programs.