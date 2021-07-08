BOSTON (WHDH) - A struggle during a traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting in Roslindale on Thursday morning, police said.

An officer conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3859 Washington St. around 11:30 a.m. discharged her firearm during a struggle with an unidentified man who had exited his vehicle, according to Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Long said. He is expected to face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

No officers were injured but three of them were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A firearm was later found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Long noted that the incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence and several detectives scouring the area for evidence.

Washington Street between Archdale Road and Ukraine Way was closed for nearly five hours, leaving several MBTA buses stranded.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

