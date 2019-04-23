Police: Student arrested after blunts, THC-infused candy bars, beer found in car in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “full-time” student is facing charges after police say he was drinking and doing drugs with other youths inside a car that was parked outside of an apartment complex in Abington on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of youths potentially using drugs at the Avana Apartment Complex around 11 p.m. found a running vehicle with three people inside, according to the Abington Police Department.

Police say offices quickly determined that the individuals were underage and in possession of alcohol. A subsequent search of the vehicle is said to have revealed a backpack containing THC-infused candy bars, pre-rolled marijuana blunts packaged for sale, a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and numerous sandwich bags filled with marijuana.

The suspect, whose name was not released, told officers that he did not have a job and was a full-time student, according to police.

He is charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute both class C and class D drugs.

During booking, police say the suspect was allowed to make several phone calls to secure his bail, which was set at $3,540. An officer then allegedly overheard the suspect tell his mother that additional money was hidden within his vehicle.

A short time later, a woman brought the cash to post bail, admitted that she found the money hidden within the vehicle and that the suspect did not have a job, according to police.

The money was seized as proceeds of illegal narcotics sales.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)