ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A student who brought a BB pistol to Abington High School on Tuesday is now facing criminal charges, police said.

Principal Jonathan Bourne called Abington Police School Resource Officer James White around 8:35 a.m. regarding the possible presence of a firearm on school grounds, according to the Abington Police Department.

Bourne said a student reported witnessing another student brandishing a firearm in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The student was quickly identified and removed from class without incident.

Officers recovered a black-colored BB pistol that is virtually indistinguishable from a Glock 19 9 mm handgun.

The suspect, a juvenile, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

