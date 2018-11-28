Police: Student brought bullet to Chelmsford elementary school

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelmsford police responded to Harrington Elementary School Wednesday morning after receiving word that a student brought a bullet to school, officials said.

Officers responding to the Richardson Road school about 10:30 a.m. determined that a student had brought a .45-caliber round to school to show classmates.

“I commend the students for reporting this incident quickly,” Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said. “It’s important to emphasize that there was never any danger to students or staff today, and that school faculty and administrators have handled this effectively.”

The bullet was confiscated and administrators are addressing the incident in accordance with the district’s Code of Conduct.

