Police: Student from Boston arrested after threatening mass violence at NC university

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WHDH) — A 19-year-old student from Boston is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened mass violence on the campus of High Point University in North Carolina.

Paul Steber, a freshman at the university, was arrested on Tuesday night when officers searching his dorm room found a pistol, a double-barrel shotgun, and ammunition, according to the High Point Police Department.

Officials say police were tipped off by students who knew Steber had the weapons in his dorm room.

Steber is charged with two felony counts of weapons on campus or other educational property. He has since been confined to the Guilford County jail on $2 million bond.

Through the course of an investigation, detectives say they developed probable cause to charge Steber with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Court documents indicate Steber admitted to police that he was going to “shoot up the school” and that he had a “plan and timeline to kill people.”

The bond for Steber’s third charge was set at $1 million.

Steber recently graduated from The Newman School in Boston’s Back Bay.

The school’s headmaster told 7NEWS that he was very involved in extracurricular activities, including soccer.

An investigation is ongoing.

