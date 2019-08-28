Police: Student from Boston arrested after threatening mass violence at NC university

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WHDH) — A 19-year-old student from Boston is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened mass violence on the campus of High Point University.

Paul Steber, a freshman at the university, was arrested on Tuesday when officers searching his dorm room found two firearms and ammunition, according to the High Point Police Department.

Court documents say Steber had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” according to multiple published reports.

Steber is charged with two felony counts of weapons on campus or other educational property. He has since been confined to the Guilford County jail on $2 million bond.

Through the course of an investigation, detectives say they developed probable cause to charge Steber with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

The bond for Steber’s third charge was set at $1 million.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)