Police: Student hospitalized after drunk driver hits school transportation van in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was hospitalized Friday after a suspected drunken driver struck a school transportation van in Revere, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school transportation van on Elliot Circle.

One high-school-aged student was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver that hit the van, identified only as a 45-year-old Revere woman, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Crash involving “school bus” transportation van, Elliot Circle in #Revere. Two students transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 15, 2019

