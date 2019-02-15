Police: Student hospitalized after drunk driver hits school transportation van in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was hospitalized Friday after a suspected drunken driver struck a school transportation van in Revere, police said.
Just after 1 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school transportation van on Elliot Circle.
One high-school-aged student was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver that hit the van, identified only as a 45-year-old Revere woman, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to state police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
