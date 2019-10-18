Police: Student in trench coat, gas mask prompts ‘safe campus mode’ at Exeter HS

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter High School was briefly placed in “safe campus mode” on Friday after a suspicious person was seen wearing a trench coat and what appeared to be a gas mask near the athletic stadium behind the school.

Superintendent David Ryan says the safe campus mode secured the building and grounds.

The suspicious person was spotted by two school bus drivers around 9:30 a.m., prompting threat procedures to be activated. The school resource officer responded to the area to investigate.

An investigation determined the individual was a student at a nearby charter school who rode the bus to Exeter High School before taking a shuttle to their school.

All charter school students have the right to ride SAU 16 buses.

The student was located and apprehended for questioning.

