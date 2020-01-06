Police: Student stabbed another student outside Rockport Middle School

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a Rockport Middle School student stabbed another student Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the school around 7:45 a.m. found a female student suffering from stab wounds, according to Rockport police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

The juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

The school day is continuing as normal but police say parents can pick up their children.

There is an increased police presence at the school.

The school was temporarily placed into lockdown.

No additional information has been released.

