Police: Student threatened to ‘shoot up’ NH middle school

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A student is facing charges after police in New Hampshire say they threatened to “shoot up” Seabrook Middle School last week.

Officers investigating threatening statements on Friday arrested a 14-year-old on one count of criminal threatening, according to the Seabrook Police Department.

Police praised school officials for reporting the threat in a timely fashion and said at no time were the students or faculty in danger.

“The Seabrook Police will investigate any threats against the School, students or faculty with the utmost priority,” Acting Chief of Police Brett Walker said.

The student’s name has not been made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)