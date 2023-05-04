BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student will face charges after bringing a BB gun to Brookline High School on Wednesday, according to police.

Police say someone thought the student had a gun and he ran off when security approached him.

Officers caught the student a few blocks away and found a BB gun in his backpack.

.The student will be charged for carrying a weapon on school grounds and making threats.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)