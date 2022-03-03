WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a school in Wakefield were sent home early Thursday after a device resembling a Molotov cocktail was found near a shattered window, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an act of vandalism at Northeast Metro Tech found a broken window and damage to a school conference room, according to Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory.

Employees and students arriving for the school day discovered the damage and immediately called the police.

An initial investigation indicates that a vandal broke the window, damaged the room, and threw or broke a glass bottle filled with an unknown substance made to resemble a Molotov cocktail, Skory said.

DiBarri noted that students were sent home out of an abundance of caution and to allow for an investigation into the attempted arson and vandalism.

There were no additional details immediately available.

